Age 87 of Oak Park Heights Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by spouse Alice; later, significant-other Sharon Hudson; and all five siblings. Survived by beloved children, Joseph (Patty), William J. (Linda), Patricia Myhre (Dennis); cherished grandsons, Mike Seaman, Daniel and Dennis Myhre; and seven great-grandchildren. Bill enjoyed gardening, making things out of wood, music, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial Service 1PM Friday, June 26, Interment Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that anyone attending to please wear a face mask.