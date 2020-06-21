William G. "Bill" SEAMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87 of Oak Park Heights Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. Preceded in death by spouse Alice; later, significant-other Sharon Hudson; and all five siblings. Survived by beloved children, Joseph (Patty), William J. (Linda), Patricia Myhre (Dennis); cherished grandsons, Mike Seaman, Daniel and Dennis Myhre; and seven great-grandchildren. Bill enjoyed gardening, making things out of wood, music, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial Service 1PM Friday, June 26, Interment Fairview Cemetery. The family asks that anyone attending to please wear a face mask.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved