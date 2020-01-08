|
Age 71, of St. Paul Died January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Marcella; siblings John, Robert, and Dorothy Rafferty. Bill will be greatly missed and forever loved by his siblings, Virginia (Lawrence) Amelse, Margary (Dr. Robert) Kurland, and Kathleen Nelson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, January 10 at the NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, Stanford @ Prior Aves., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staffs of MN Veteran's Home – Hastings, and the Cardiac Care Unit of United Hospital. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020