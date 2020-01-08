Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
William MANGAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Stanford @ Prior Aves
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
Stanford @ Prior Aves
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William MANGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William George "Bill" MANGAN


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William George "Bill" MANGAN Obituary
Age 71, of St. Paul Died January 3, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Marcella; siblings John, Robert, and Dorothy Rafferty. Bill will be greatly missed and forever loved by his siblings, Virginia (Lawrence) Amelse, Margary (Dr. Robert) Kurland, and Kathleen Nelson; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Friday, January 10 at the NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, Stanford @ Prior Aves., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thank you to the staffs of MN Veteran's Home – Hastings, and the Cardiac Care Unit of United Hospital. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -