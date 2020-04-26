On Saturday, April 18, 2020, our dear, sweet, funny, wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather left us to join his beloved wife of 58 years, Carole, in their heavenly home. Bill was a story-teller, jokester, teaser, polka dancer, accordion player, and church council member. He was a hard worker, could fix anything and "retired" three times. Dad enjoyed his family farm, a good hot sauna and a beer with anyone. He looked forward to annual hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Carole, a son, Michael Lee Lemke, his parents Albert and Evangeline (Gerard) Lemke, and two sisters, Gladeline Goerke and Aljean Fuller. Bill is survived by children Cindy (Dennis) O'Donovan, Scott (Jeanne) Lemke, Julie (Mike) McMullen, Mary (Tom) Batcher, Dawn Schmidt, Daniel Lemke, Melissa Vaughan, and his brother John (Fay) Lemke. "Papa" was cherished and will be remembered by 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Maple Lake Community Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5460 63rd St. NW, Maple Lake, MN 55358 or Gable Pines, 1260 East County Road E, Vadnais Heights, MN 55110.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store