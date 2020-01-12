|
Age 69, of Duluth Passed away in Remer, MN, on Thursday, January 9th, 2020. He received the best possible care there by the dedicated staff at Americare Lodge. He was born in Duluth on May 3, 1950 to Kenneth and Lorraine Gitar. Bill worked at St. Mary's Hospital as an emergency room doctor. He served twice as a live-in physician at a high-altitude clinic sponsored by the Himalayan Rescue Association in Nepal. The clinic was accessible only by making a ten-day hike on mountain trails. He was a member of the American Alpine Association. Bill enjoyed climbing, hiking, running, backpacking, and time with his family and grandkids. He was a world traveler and ran Grandma's Marathon 12 times. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Judy, children Stacey and John Gitar, grandchildren Riley and Cecelia, siblings Jim, Brian (Debbie), Susie (Dale) Rasmussen, and Danny, nieces and nephews Jody Peterman, Luke Gitar, Cara (Andrew) Price, Nick (Jessamine Barby) Rasmussen, Erin Gitar, and Brian (Hayley) Rasmussen. Visitation will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from 5PM to 7PM at Dougherty Funeral Home. 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. Visitation continues Tuesday January 14, 2020 from noon until the 1PM funeral service in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth, 835 W. College St. Duluth, MN 55811. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home. 218-727-3555
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020