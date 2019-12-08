|
Age 63 Passed away on December 2, 2019 after battling prostate cancer for 5 years. Preceded in death by father John "Jack" Grealish. Survived by mother Mildred Grealish, son Ryan (Emily) Grealish, daughters Essia (TJ) Redig and Annie Grealish, and granddaughter Evelynn Redig. Born in Maplewood on October 20, 1956. Lived a global life, volunteering for Peace Corps after college, working in international sales for 30+ years while living in Oregon, Mexico, and Nebraska. Married Christine Rossi in Jerusalem in 1987; they had three children during 13 years together. Made and kept many lifelong friends, from grade school, throughout his overseas travel, and during his 19 years spent in Hastings, NE. Moved back to his childhood home in 2018 to spend his final years in Minnesota with his mother and infant granddaughter. A man of great faith with an infectious smile and sense of humor. Bill will be remembered for his loyalty and kindness to friends and family. A Funeral Mass will be held at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Maplewood on Thursday, December 12th at 11 AM, lunch to follow. Memorial donations to The Catholic Foundation of Southern Nebraska, 3700 Sheridan Blvd, Suite 9, Lincoln, NE 68506-6100 for the Jack and Milly Grealish Endowment Fund.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019