Age 81 of Highlands Ranch, CO Passed away October 1, 2020 from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was preceded in death by his parents Gus Theodore and Ragna Sophia Madouros and brother Theodore Madouros. He is survived by his wife Janice, son David, grandson Will, and granddaughter Samantha. Bill was an elementary school principal in both Minnesota and Colorado. He was an avid reader and life-long learner and had a tremendous impact in the lives of his students. Donations in his memory can be made to help research of PSP at: https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
