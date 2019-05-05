|
|
1930 - 2019 Age 89, of St. Paul and Hugo Passed away Friday May 3rd of Dementia with Lewy Body. Survived by loving wife Toni (Haider) of 68 years, and their children Sue (Jim) Scaramuzzo, Wayne (Diane), Jim (Barb), Janet (Craig) Siedenkranz. Nine grandchildren; Tony, Nick (Krista), Joy (Dan), Megan (Jeff), Bonnie (Justin), Bill, Dan, Haley, Leah. Three Great Grandchildren; Sydney, Ava, and Lexie. Bill was the oldest of 4 children, Betty (Red) Wolkestorfer, Dick (Artis), Don (Carol). Also brother and sisters-in-law; Dorothy Beaulieu, Rudy Haider, Maxine (Don) Backes. And many other relatives and friends. Veteran of Korean War, and worked at FOK for 41 years. Bill loved to fish, hunt and travel. Very special thanks to the staff at Keystone of LaValle Fields in Hugo, MN for their compassionate care and attention in his last years. Celebration Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd. (NW corner of Hwy 36 & Hwy 5), Stillwater. A luncheon will follow the service at Noon. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019