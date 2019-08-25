|
Age 87, of Inver Grove Heights Died August 7, 2019 Graduated from Cornell University with an agriculture degree and the University of Minnesota with a Business degree; Lieutenant Colonel Army Reserves; retired CPA. Survived by wife, Eileen; children, William (Kelly), John (Terri), Holly (Thomas) Gibb and James (Kay Parry); 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Service 2:00 PM Friday, August 30 at Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, Mendota Heights. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019