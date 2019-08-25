|
Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Passed away in his home in Inver Grove Heights on August 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Bill was born on July 22, 1932 to parents William and Nell (O'Brien) McKinney. He received a degree in agricultural economics from Cornell University where he was an active member of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon. Bill later went on to receive a degree in business from the University of Minnesota and spent his career as a licensed CPA. Bill also served his country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves. On August 29, 1959, he married Eileen Wagner. Bill loved growing up in Bayside, Queens in New York City, but considered Minnesota home. He also enjoyed sports and would often reminisce watching the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field growing up though he could never bring himself to cheer for the Yankees or Mets after the Dodgers' move to LA. Like his father, he enjoyed history and was an amateur historian when it came to the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. In retirement, Bill appreciated good food, and drinks, along with spending time in the sun. He also enjoyed visiting new places; however, his favorite trips were those in which his whole family could be together. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dog Luke. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; his four children, William IV (Kelly), John (Terri), Holly Gibb (TJ) and James (Kay Parry); his eight grandchildren, Megan McKinney-Downs (Michael), William V (Nicole), Katherine Gubash (Scott), Jessica Krey (Matthew), Trevor, Marissa, Stella and Ian; and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 30th at Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, Mendota Heights with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Reception to follow at Courtyard Hotel at 1352 Northland Drive, Mendota Heights.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019