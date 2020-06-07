William H. RINGOLD Jr.
Age 93 Passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Joy, brother Bob, sister Janet, and parents Edythe and William Ringold Sr. Survived by his children Bonnie Lough (Chris), Betsy Nowlin (Wade), Richard Ringold (Jeri), and Daniel Ringold; his grandchildren Kelly Zabel (Alex), Betsy Lough, Katherine Akin (Chris), Caroline and Claire Nowlin, Natalie, Sophie, and Lily Ringold; and his sister Jone Dosser (Wayne). Born on the East Side of St. Paul, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy in WWII on the USS Granville. He returned home to attend Macalester College, where he met the love of his life, Joy, to whom he was married for 62 years. He spent his entire career at 3M, a company he loved, where he helped start the 3M Prayer Breakfast and made many lifelong friends. He also served on the Board of Minnehaha Academy where his wife, children and many family members have attended. After retiring, he enjoyed spending more time volunteering for causes he had supported for decades, especially international missions and Young Life of MN Valley. Private interment. Special thanks to The Fountains at Hosanna in Lakeville and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. Memorials gratefully accepted for Young Life and cards can be sent to family or c/o White Funeral Home. White Funeral Home Burnsville Chapel 952-894-5080




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
