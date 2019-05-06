|
|
Age 90 of Shoreview, MN, died peacefully in his sleep on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Theresa and Son, Greg. Chub is survived by his children, Larry, Dan (Nancy), Kenneth "Yogi", Randy, Lora Jean, LuAnne (Ron) Sinna and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, sister, Bertha Wegshieder and many extended relatives. Chub lived a long life and had a great love for his family and fishing. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 AM (Visitation 10-11 AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Little Canada. Memorials preferred to the of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019