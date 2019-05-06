Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN
View Map
Age 90 of Shoreview, MN, died peacefully in his sleep on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Theresa and Son, Greg. Chub is survived by his children, Larry, Dan (Nancy), Kenneth "Yogi", Randy, Lora Jean, LuAnne (Ron) Sinna and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, sister, Bertha Wegshieder and many extended relatives. Chub lived a long life and had a great love for his family and fishing. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 AM (Visitation 10-11 AM) at ST. ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH; 3495 N. Victoria, Shoreview. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Little Canada. Memorials preferred to the of MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 6, 2019
