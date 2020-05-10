Age 60 Passed away on May 7, 2020 Bill embraced his vocation of husband and father with deep faith and trust in the Lord. Bill was a loving husband to his wife Kristin (Ott) for 34 years. Their strong bond and faithful love was a great gift to their children. He was a cherished father to his four children Meredith (Tyler) Willman, William (Katlyn), Harrison, and Frances; an adored Papa to his three grandchildren Tyler James, Jr., Madeleine, and Elsbeth Willman; a devoted brother to Suzanne (Michael) Cullen of Sanibel, FL; as well as a trusted mentor to his many in-laws and 26 nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Brookings, South Dakota to Walter and Frances (Swinney) Patt. He graduated from Brookings High School in 1978 and University of St. Thomas in 1982. He earned his CPA and spent his career in finance and accounting, including 30 years with M.A. Mortenson Company and 4 years with Corval Group. He served as a Trustee for the Operating Engineers Local #49 Health and Welfare Fund and was a Knight Commander in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. In addition to his unwavering devotion to his family, Bill loved and lived his faith, relished the camaraderie of the game of golf, and enjoyed every family gathering. Bill delighted in watching and encouraging his children's participation in all sports and activities. Bill lived with remarkable faith, courage, and strength. He led by example and was a true inspiration to all who witnessed his journey. Bill was a loyal friend. His legacy of faith, love, service, kindness, and patience will carry on in all the lives he touched so deeply. To know Bill was to love him. Due to gathering size restrictions, a family funeral mass will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Saint Paul with a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. May our Gentle Giant rest in peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store