Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Dear Friend Age 82, passed away at his lake home September 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy; parents Martha & Henry; several brothers & sisters. Survived by 5 remaining siblings; his children Dawn Ahlers (Gary), Patty Paulson (Willy), Mark Sauerbrey (Dennis), Sue Nygaard (Tim); grandchildren Christy Standfield (Jason), Billy Ahlers, Megan Gilhoi (Chris), Heather Ahlers (Mikey), Aaron Sauerbrey (Tiamo), Abbey Christensen (Kevin), Nick Nygaard and Krystal Nygaard; great grandchildren Alexis Nyholm, Andrew and Aiden Standfield, Quinnten Gilhoi and Simon Christensen; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends. Funeral Service Friday (October 2, 2020) 11:00 AM at Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Visitation Thursday (October 1, 2020) from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North. St. Paul, MN 55109. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com