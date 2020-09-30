1/
William Henry SAUERBREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Dear Friend Age 82, passed away at his lake home September 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy; parents Martha & Henry; several brothers & sisters. Survived by 5 remaining siblings; his children Dawn Ahlers (Gary), Patty Paulson (Willy), Mark Sauerbrey (Dennis), Sue Nygaard (Tim); grandchildren Christy Standfield (Jason), Billy Ahlers, Megan Gilhoi (Chris), Heather Ahlers (Mikey), Aaron Sauerbrey (Tiamo), Abbey Christensen (Kevin), Nick Nygaard and Krystal Nygaard; great grandchildren Alexis Nyholm, Andrew and Aiden Standfield, Quinnten Gilhoi and Simon Christensen; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends. Funeral Service Friday (October 2, 2020) 11:00 AM at Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115. Visitation Thursday (October 1, 2020) from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North. St. Paul, MN 55109. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved