More Obituaries for William HEROFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Heroff "Billy" HEROFF

William Heroff "Billy" HEROFF Obituary
Age 78 of Arlington, Texas Formerly of St. Paul, MN Preceded in death by parents, sister Jill Willey, brother Mark and nephew Stephen Jerde. It is with great sadness in our hearts that Billy has passed away. He is survived by partner Richard, brothers Jerry (Cookie), Jimmy (Laurie) and sister Carol Jerde (Ron). Known as Uncle Billy, he will be missed by his many friends and family in Texas, Minnesota and California. He brought sunshine into our lives and we will all carry loving memories of him. Rest in Peace, Uncle Billy. Mass Thursday, February 6 at 11 am. Visitation at 10 am St. Stanislaus Church, 398 Superior St., St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
