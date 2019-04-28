Home

William I. ERICKSON

William I. ERICKSON Obituary
Dad, Grandpa Great-Grandpa, Brother Age 79, went to be with his Lord April 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon and brother Sheldon. Survived by loving family Tammi Erickson, Todd (Deborah) Erickson and Ted (Katia) Erickson; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children; and siblings Stuart (Cathy), Thomas and Susan. Funeral service Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi, with luncheon to follow. Visitation Monday, April 29th at the Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., WBL from 4-8PM and also one hour prior to the service. Interment Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
