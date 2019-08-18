|
|
Age 90 of Roseville, Minnesota, passed away on August 15, 2019 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge where he resided since 2011. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 N. Fern St., Cambridge, MN. Friends may gather 1 hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MN. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019