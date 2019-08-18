Home

Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
230 N. Fern St.
Cambridge, MN
View Map
William J. "Bill" BAYER Jr.

Age 90 of Roseville, Minnesota, passed away on August 15, 2019 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge where he resided since 2011. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 N. Fern St., Cambridge, MN. Friends may gather 1 hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Interment Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Cambridge, MN. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 763-689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
