Age 99 Died peacefully February 9, 2020. Bill was a WWII Army veteran, long-time teacher at South St. Paul Jr. High, life-long student of politics and current events, active volunteer, and avid reader and talking books listener. Preceded in death by wife of 69 years, Margaret. Survived by daughter Jo (Steve) Opheim, beloved grandson Andy, sister Jeannette, and many nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to primary caregiver Toni Wakem and the staff of HealthPartners Hospice Care. Per his wishes, there will be no service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020