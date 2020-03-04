|
Age 72, of West St. Paul Formerly of Minneapolis Died February 29, 2020. He graduated from DeLaSalle High School and was a medic in the U.S. Airforce. Preceded in death by parents, William & Mary; son, Sean and sister, Kathy. Survived by wife, Kathy; son, Jon Spry; daughters, Kristine (Patrick) Dobie and Rebecca (Tom) Jenkot; grand children, Bridget, Collin, Siobhan and Fiona; nephews, Gerry (Brenda) Pacholl, Mike (Angie) Pacholl; many grandnieces and grandnephews; mother-in-law, Lois Hinderscheid; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., W. St. Paul. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 West Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul from 4-8PM Friday and at church ½ hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020