|
|
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Age 87, of West St. Paul. Passed on May 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by many siblings. Survived by loving wife, Mary; children, Michelle, Denice (Joseph) Penner, Angela (Eric) Van Tongel, and Daniel (Bridget); grandchildren, Melissa, Ryan, William, and Ava; sister, Marion Morgan; lifelong friend, Dick Bernard; and other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12 PM Friday, May 17th at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave, West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on May 15, 2019