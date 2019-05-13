|
Age 89 ~ of St. Anthony Village, MN Passed away May 10, 2019 He is preceded in death by his parents William Francis and Irene Holly Lynch and his siblings, Patricia Hassett, Lois Bick, Joyce DeHarpporte, and Richard Lynch. Bill is survived by his loving wife Doralu Markus Lynch, his sister Carol Lynch Brown, sister-in-law Jean Lynch, and brother-in-law, Ron DeHarpporte. Bill and Doralu were the proud parents of eight children, Maureen, Anne (Ross Huelster), Terese (Tim Johnson), Jean, Jim (Sally Hedges), Tom (Shalini Bhaskar), Mary, and John (Maureen O'Donnell Lynch). They also had 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Bill had many adventures throughout his rewarding life. In his early years Bill delivered papers, guided fisherman in the Boundary Waters Canoe area, worked as a store clerk, and even drove a semi truck for the rodeo out West. After his two years in the army stationed in Germany, Bill graduated from the University of Minnesota. He then worked for Northern States Power for 35 years retiring as a vice president. Bill and Doralu spent many summers in the Apostle Islands area of northern Wisconsin and part of the winters in Las Cruces, New Mexico playing bridge. Bill and Doralu were fortunate to have such good friends wherever they went. They took pride that their eight children were all such good friends and helpful to each other and their parents. Bill fancied himself as an Irish storyteller and always had a joke ready. Once in a while they were funny. Mass of Christian Burial to be held Friday, May 17th 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo (2739 Stinson Blvd. Mpls MN 55418) with visitation one hour prior. Evening visitation to be held Thursday, May 16th 5 - 7 PM at Washburn-Mcreavy Hillside Chapel, 2610 19th Avenue NE Minneapolis. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Bayfield Carnegie Library 37 North Broad Street, Bayfield WI 54814. Washburn-McReavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999
Published in Pioneer Press on May 13, 2019