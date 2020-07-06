1/1
William J. "Bill" McDONOUGH
Age 86, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 28, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Harvey and Veronica McDonough; brother, Jerry McDonough; sister, Kathleen Kaase; sons, Steven, Joseph, Billy; and daughter, Vicki. Survived by a loving wife of 64 years, Joan; loving children, Michael McDonough (Karen), David McDonough (Debbie), Jodi Muetzel (Jeff); son-in-law, Kevin Holst; six grandchildren, Joe (Amanda), Jon (Mickey), Jenna (Tyler), Braeden, Nicole, Sammy; three great-grandchildren, Jay, Penelope, Parker; cousin, Jack Tschida. St. Bernards Grade School; Washington High School. Served in the Army. Worked in the beer business all his life. Enjoyed pitching fastpitch softball, golfing, sports, family gatherings, and many trips with his wife. He was a loving husband, dad, friend and grandpa. He will be greatly missed. Thank you to Hospice for their wonderful care and support to our family. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Tuesday, July 7 at CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 187 W. Geranium. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD
