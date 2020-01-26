|
Age 82 Of Hudson Passed away quietly Friday, January 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children RoAnn (Dan) Wann, Marcia (Mike) Groetsch, Kelly (John) Bjerkeng, Douglas (Shelly) Mulvihill, Duane Mulvihill, and his step-son Michael Lambkin; former wife, Lorraine Mulvihill; grandchildren, Jim Groetsch, Patrick (Laura) Groetsch, Ryan Furlong, MacKenzie (Tom) Siemers, Cory (Kailey) Bjerkeng, Samantha Mulvihill, Victoria Mulvihill, Stacy (Kevin) Billingslea; great grandchildren, Phoebe and Heathe Billingslea, and Josie and Gracie Groetsch; sisters, Mary Ellen Milewski and Rosemary (Arlene) Schmidt. He was preceded in death by grandson, Kenny Bjerkeng; brothers Arthur and Glenn; sisters Veronica, and Marcella. The family wants to extend grateful thanks to the staff of Lakeview Hospice and all the wonderful people who cared for him in Assisted Living at Woodland Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM, Wednesday, January 29th at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota, with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Another visitation will be from 4–7PM, Tuesday, January 28th at O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020