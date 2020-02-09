|
Age 97, of Cambridge Formerly of East St. Paul Passed away on January 28, 2020. Survived by his loving family: wife Ilese of 73½ years; son William J. III (Sharon), daughters Patricia Murray, Suzanne Murray White and son-in-law Les Kemp. Bill is the oldest Minnesota State High School Hockey Fan attending every game since the Tournaments' inception. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church 304 Main St. S. Cambridge, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Private Interment at Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul, MN Memorials preferred, Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service 763-689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020