Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home
311 Ashland St S
Cambridge, MN 55008
(763) 689-2244
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
304 Main St.
S. Cambridge, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
304 Main St.
S. Cambridge, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. MURRAY Jr.


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. MURRAY Jr. Obituary
Age 97, of Cambridge Formerly of East St. Paul Passed away on January 28, 2020. Survived by his loving family: wife Ilese of 73½ years; son William J. III (Sharon), daughters Patricia Murray, Suzanne Murray White and son-in-law Les Kemp. Bill is the oldest Minnesota State High School Hockey Fan attending every game since the Tournaments' inception. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church 304 Main St. S. Cambridge, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Private Interment at Oakland Cemetery, St. Paul, MN Memorials preferred, Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral and Cremation Service 763-689-2244. www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -