|
|
Age 95 of St.Paul Passed away on August 27, 2019. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 57 years, Jeanne. He enjoyed golfing, watching Vikings football, traveling, and spending time with his family. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; and his two brothers, Antonio and Paul. Survived by children, William Jr. (Mary Kay), Jody Kvarnlov, Steve (Lisa), Bob Sr. (Ann); beloved grandchildren, Lindsay, Steve (Kaylie), Katie (Keith) Johnson, Kevin Kvarnlov, Julia, Ryan, Rob II (Karen); great granddaughters, Lucia, Madison and Abigail; cousins, Jack & Rick Hoschka, and their families. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Church of the Assumption (51 7th St. W., St. Paul) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019