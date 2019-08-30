Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
William PILLA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William PILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. PILLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. PILLA Obituary
Age 95 of St.Paul Passed away on August 27, 2019. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is now reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife of 57 years, Jeanne. He enjoyed golfing, watching Vikings football, traveling, and spending time with his family. He proudly served in the US Army during WWII. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; and his two brothers, Antonio and Paul. Survived by children, William Jr. (Mary Kay), Jody Kvarnlov, Steve (Lisa), Bob Sr. (Ann); beloved grandchildren, Lindsay, Steve (Kaylie), Katie (Keith) Johnson, Kevin Kvarnlov, Julia, Ryan, Rob II (Karen); great granddaughters, Lucia, Madison and Abigail; cousins, Jack & Rick Hoschka, and their families. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Church of the Assumption (51 7th St. W., St. Paul) with a visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to . 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now