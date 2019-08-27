Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Peter
1250 S. Shore Dr.
Forest Lake, MN
Age 75, of Forest Lake Passed away on August 25, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Edward & Margaret. Survived by wife of 46 years, Susan; sons, Edward & Joseph; sisters, Marge Jara & Karen "Cookie" (Lee) Hatcher; brother-in-law, Robert (Margaret) Govett. Bill was a proud 3rd generation owner of Weber's Bakery in St. Paul. He was also an avid golfer and fisherman. Visitation 5-7 PM Wed., Aug. 28th at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thurs., Aug. 29th with visitation one hour prior at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., Forest Lake. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019
