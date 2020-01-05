Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Beloved Father, Grandpa, Great & Great-Great Grandpa Age 98, of Shoreview, on December 30, 2019. Preceded in death by wife of 70 years, 9 months, Peggy; son, Keith; siblings, Alan, Mary, Norma; and granddaughter, Julianna. Survived by daughters, Karen & Kolleen; grandchildren, Kelly & Christopher Pendy, Jodelle, Rich & Doug Wheeler; 7 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. Bill was a WWII Navy veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. Memorial service 2 PM Wednesday, January 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Visitation at the funeral home from 1-2 PM Wednesday. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
