Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION
51 W. 7th St.
St. Paul, MN
William J. "Billy" WHELAN

William J. "Billy" WHELAN Obituary
In Loving Memory 1921 - 2019 Age 97, just 10 days shy of his 98th birthday, entered into eternal life on September 27, 2019, with his daughter Patti at his side. Billy was a lifetime resident of St. Paul, owned Billy Whelan's Sandwich Shops and Public Adjusters, was a WWII Navy veteran, and was a proud Irishman. Preceded in death by parents, John & Mabel; sister, Helen Krohn. Survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marie I. (nee Zechmeister); daughters, Colleen (Mark) Schardin, Mary (Lee) Sperl, Kathy (Todd) Lamphere, Patti (David) Peterson; sons, Bill, Terry, Tom (Barb), Jim; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; honorary granddaughter, Gaby; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thursday, October 3 at THE CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION, 51 W. 7th St., St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 9-10AM Thursday at the church. Special thanks to friends and companions, Pauline, Kris, Yolanda, Bob, Denny, Pat; all the staff at The Willows of Ramsey Hill. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
