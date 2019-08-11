Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
William J. WOLKERSTORFER


1937 - 2019
William J. WOLKERSTORFER Obituary
Age 82 of Shoreview, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Louise. He is survived by his son Thomas and daughter Kimberly Wolkerstorfer. Sisters Joan Gorka and Gail Wolkerstorfer. Brother Ken (Linda). Sister-in-law Kathy (Kent) McBride and brother-in-law Greg (Barb) Simon. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service 10 AM Tuesday, August 13th at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. (visitation 9:00– 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home) Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear Lake. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of William Wolkerstorfer to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
