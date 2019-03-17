|
|
Died unexpectedly March 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. He was born December 8, 1956 in Los Angeles, California, and grew up loving being active in the mountains, desert, and ocean. He played the bass trombone in the Venice High School band, jazz band, and marching band. He was a VW master mechanic for 10 years before earning a BA in Urban Planning and Anthropology from UC Santa Barbara. He moved to Minneapolis in 1993. He loved dogs, birdwatching, reading, fishing, biking, political discourse and cared deeply about his community and the environment. He leaves his sisters, Susan and Kathy, as well as two nieces (Amelia Kahn and Laura Farr), a nephew (Kevin Farr), and some wonderful caring friends and relatives. Any memorials can be sent to Pet Haven, Inc. of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019