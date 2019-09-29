Home

William John (Bill) BLANK

was born September 23, 1968 to Howard and Peg Blank. He graduated high school in 1986. He enlisted in the US Navy and served aboard the nuclear submarine USS Los Angeles from 1986 to 1990. Bill resided at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes since 2015, where he passed away on September 22, 2019. Bill is survived by his parents, Howard and Peg Blank, siblings Howard (Lisa), Sue Larson (Tom), Mike and Dion Alger. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at Noon at the Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel in Minneapolis, followed by a Military Burial with honors, followed by a reception. www.SchullerFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
