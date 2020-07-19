Formerly of Mahtomedi Age 94 William ("Bill" or "One More Bill") J. Huot passed away peacefully at Polar Ridge Senior Living on July 15 at the age of 94. His wife of 68 years Therese and two brothers preceded him in death. His five children William J. Jr., Michele Buck (Tom), Jaci Guglielmi (Tom), Paul (Jeanine) and Greg (Lauren), seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren will miss him greatly. Immediately after graduating from St. Thomas Academy, Bill joined the Army Air Corps during World War II and served in Okinawa, Japan at the end of the war. When his military service ended, Bill rejoined the family business, Huot Manufacturing, eventually becoming its president. He saw the company through some very tough times and was proud that the firm always made payroll. Bill was very active in many organizations, including the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (president), Lions Club (district governor), Saint Paul Club (treasurer), Knights of Columbus, Winter Carnival (Prime Minister 1964) and the St. Paul Norske Torske Klubben. For many years, Bill helped the Lions Club sell concession tickets every year at the Minnesota State Fair and transported corneas for transplants. Bill was an avid photographer, reader of nonfiction and he loved to travel. Due to Covid-19, no flowers please. (651)-429-6172 www.honsafamilyfuneral.com