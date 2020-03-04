|
Age 86 of Sturgeon Lake, MN Passed peacefully in Florida on 2/23/2020. "Bill" was the oldest child of William and Martha. He joined the US Army and served as an Airborne Ranger in Korea from 1951-1952. He married Audrey Plaster, worked at Hamm's and later retired from the Correctional facility in Moose Lake. He is survived by his wife Audrey, daughter Kim (Terry) Ostby, sons Michael (Annette) and James (Toni), brother James (Katherine) and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean (Gene) DeGidio and granddaughter Lucy McDonald. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on 6/11/20 at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3-6 PM at Doc's in Sturgeon Lake, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020