was born on February 2, 1942 in St. Charles, MN and attended school in Winona, MN. He passed away to his heavenly reward on October 9th, 2020 after a courageous months-long struggle with Mesothelioma. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Cora Nisbit; sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Ray Buege; and niece, Lori Graham. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Audrey, of 23 years; 3 sons, Brian (Susan) of Fountain City, WI, Christopher (Toni) of Fountain City, WI and Daniel (Angela) of Winona, MN; 3 granddaughters, Brianna, Olivia and Sophia; 3 grandsons, Cole, Caleb and Macalister; mother of his children, Darlene Marquette; sisters-in-law, Kay Murray, Bette Stephens, Mary Nelson, Kay Brennan, Donna Brennan, Sharon Sias, Carol Boyd and Ann Williams; brothers-in-law, Jim Brennan, John Sias, Patrick Kearns and Ken Boyd; and many niece, nephews, other relatives and great friends. Bill retired from Xerox after 30 years of employment. He served two years active in the United States Navy and 28 years in Reserves. Bill's great love was working at the Minnesota State Fair where he was employed for over 25 years at an Information Booth where he "loved to tell people where to go". Bill also was an avid volunteer at the Science Museum of MN for 25 years and at Merrick Community Center, Salvation Army, and various other organizations. Bill will be remembered with love as a positive, upbeat person with many interests. He loved anything to do with computers and electronics, Amazon, and fixing anything that he could fix rather than replacing it. Bill and Audrey loved to dance and were active in several dance clubs. They were also involved in a card club for many years. They shared a love of garage sales and had many happy times hunting for "Treasures". There will be a private family service for Bill with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future, safer date. We are sure Bill is enjoying a great dinner (using a coupon) while listening to a polka. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Please join us online for Bill's private service on Saturday, October 17 at 12 Noon at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/WilliamBill-Nisbit
651-439-5511