Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ brought William (Bill) Joseph Krueger, age 90, to his heavenly home on February 24 in the year of our Lord 2019, at Rock Creek Memory Care Center, Surprise, AZ. He was born on March 2, 1928 to Norman Alfred and Ethel Anna (Turecek) Krueger at Antigo, WI. He was made a child of God through the sacrament of Holy Baptism shortly thereafter. Following the death of Bill's father Norman Krueger, his mother Ethel married Alfred Felix Neerdaels, who became a beloved father to Bill and his brother Lee. Bill graduated from Wittenberg, WI H.S. in 1946 and from Univ. Madison, WI Dec, 1949. God joined William Joseph Krueger and Peggy Beatrice (Timm) Krueger in Holy marriage on August 27, 1949 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wittenberg, WI and they were blessed to celebrate 53 years of marriage. Bill retired at 62 years young after a 37 year career with Haldemann-Homme, Mpls MN, rising from the position of salesman, to President, to CEO. Bill enjoyed time with his family, his cabin, fishing, golfing, traveling, dancing, and service to his Lord through the church. Following the death of Bill's wife Peggy on December 9, 2002, Bill married Elizabeth (Betty) L. Kearns on February 23, 2004 and they enjoyed 15 wonderful years together. Bill is survived by his wife Betty, his four children: daughter JoAnn Hinnenthal (Jack) of Wayzata, MN; sons William Roger (Barbara) of Farmingdale, NY, Rev. Daniel Lee (Kris) of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Steven Allen of Glencoe, MN; 11 grand-children and 14 great-grandchildren; Betty's children and family: Becky (Dean) Leffingwell, Stephen (Michael) Kearns, Julie (Kevin); 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy and brother Lee Krueger. Memorials may be made to the William J. and Peggy B. Krueger Endowed Scholarship Fund, Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, MO. 63105 or . The funeral service and burial will take place, date to be determined, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Cemetery, Wittenberg, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019