Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William STURMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph STURMAN


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph STURMAN Obituary
Age 61, passed away on August 23, 2019 at home in Burnsville surrounded by family. Born Jan 17, 1958, in Watertown, MN to Eddie & Kathleen (Lewis) Sturman. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine; children Angela (Michael), Abraham (Jeannette), Bethany, and Melisa; 3 granddaughters; sisters Sharon and Mary Kay (Skip). He graduated from Delano HS and UST and spent his career in IT consulting. Funeral 10:30am Thurs., Aug 29, visitation 9am at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Apple Valley.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.