Age 61, passed away on August 23, 2019 at home in Burnsville surrounded by family. Born Jan 17, 1958, in Watertown, MN to Eddie & Kathleen (Lewis) Sturman. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Christine; children Angela (Michael), Abraham (Jeannette), Bethany, and Melisa; 3 granddaughters; sisters Sharon and Mary Kay (Skip). He graduated from Delano HS and UST and spent his career in IT consulting. Funeral 10:30am Thurs., Aug 29, visitation 9am at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Apple Valley.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019