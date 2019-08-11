|
|
Age 84, of Naples, FL Passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2019. Bill was born in St. Paul, MN on January 14, 1935, the youngest son of the late Carl L. and Ida Rosemary Yaeger. He attended Cretin High School and St. John's University, graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School. After law school, Bill joined his father and older brother in a law firm that was family in name, Yaeger & Yaeger, and in spirit with its many employees. Bill's drive and heartfelt concern for his clients resulted in successful rewards for his beloved railroad employees whom were injured on the job. Bill was very proud to be the Midwest representative for the United Transportation Union. He practiced law for 34 years before retiring to care for a sick loved one. Bill will always be remembered for his warm and engaging personality, who made friends with and was kind to everyone he met. His smile, heartfelt laugh and engaging storytelling made him the life of the party, one he was always happy to host. His intelligence and wit combined with his competitive spirit made for many a lively debate or healthy competition. He loved his growing family and many friends from kindergarten through his retirement in Naples, and he held God close to his heart. He was a man who touched the hearts of many and who will remain forever in the hearts of those he touched. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (nee McIntyre) of 24 happy years, and his much loved and loving children: Sharon Keske (John), Michael Yaeger (Sue), Susan Voigt (Hugh), Teresa Darling (Phil), Coleen Martin (Andy), Anne Patel (Trushar), Patty Hilt (Jeff), Cyndy Stromberg (David), Ann Carlson (Franklin Haws) and Kristin Johnston (Michael). Together they have 22 precious grandchildren and 10 adorable great grandchildren. Bill was well loved beyond his family and will be remembered by the many friends made throughout his lifetime. Bill is preceded in death by his father and mother, his three older brothers: Carl (Cully), Thomas and Richard, his second wife, Dar and daughter Jennifer. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Saturday, August 17 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 W. 7th St., Downtown St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Friday, August 16 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at church 1 hour before the Mass. Luncheon will follow Mass. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights immediately following lunch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to or St. Matthew's House in Naples, Florida. He loved and was loved so much by so many and will never ever be forgotten.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019