|
|
Age 73 of Wyoming Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William Sr. & Frances; sister, Nancy Bear; father-in-law, Jerry Vandelac; brother-in-law, John Vandelac. Survived by beloved spouse of 30 years, Julie; sons, Brian (Shannon) Vandelac, Shawn (Molly); grand children, Jaxon, Grace, Lilly, Claire, Luxlee, Simon; siblings, Robin (Deb Carlson), Jay (Beth), Jody (Mark) Amland, Erin; sister-in-laws, Jeanne, Jane; brother-in-law, Jerry; four-legged best friend, Dutchess; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of life gathering 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 8, at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020