Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William GAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. GAULT Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William K. GAULT Jr. Obituary
Age 73 of Wyoming Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 1, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, William Sr. & Frances; sister, Nancy Bear; father-in-law, Jerry Vandelac; brother-in-law, John Vandelac. Survived by beloved spouse of 30 years, Julie; sons, Brian (Shannon) Vandelac, Shawn (Molly); grand children, Jaxon, Grace, Lilly, Claire, Luxlee, Simon; siblings, Robin (Deb Carlson), Jay (Beth), Jody (Mark) Amland, Erin; sister-in-laws, Jeanne, Jane; brother-in-law, Jerry; four-legged best friend, Dutchess; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A celebration of life gathering 5-7 PM Wednesday, January 8, at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -