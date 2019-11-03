Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William K. "Bill" ROBINSON

William K. "Bill" ROBINSON Obituary
Age 86 of Stillwater Beloved Father & Grandfather Was called home on October 31, 2019. "Just an old sinner saved by grace." Bill was a proud veteran of the Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Florence Robinson. Survived by daughters, Gerrie Sheldon, Judy (Dan) Carlson and Susan (Joseph) Lombardi; grandchildren, Jennifer (Ryan), Joseph, Laurel, Michael, Chloe, Isabelle, Frankie. A Gathering of Family & Friends to celebrate Bill's life will be held 5-7 PM Wednesday, November 6th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Private family interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Senior Care and Assisted Living and Moments Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
