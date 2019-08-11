|
Beloved husband, father and grandfather joined the Lord on Aug. 3, 2019. Bill celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends in January at Stonecrest Senior Living in Woodbury with Vera, his wife of 63 years, at his side. Bill grew up in Chicago during the Depression and was a life-long Cubs fan. He joined the Navy during WWII and was a signalman on the USS Roper in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters. His ship was hit by a kamikaze during the Okinawa invasion. Bill served in the Navy during the Korean conflict also. Bill earned a degree in Forestry and a freshman letter in tennis at Purdue University. He married Vera on 6/2/56 before accepting a position with Georgia Kraft in Roberta, GA. His love was always northern Wisconsin where he owned a log cabin on Tea Lake. Bill's career spanned 17 years with the WI Department of Natural Resources, including a move to Hudson in 1970 where he led the development of Willow River State Park, now one of the state's busiest parks. Bill's priority was spending time with family, including Vera, daughter Nancy Killian, son Doug Killian, daughter-in-law Kris Killian and grandsons Craig and Keith Killian. He played tennis with Doug until age 87 and swam daily at the YMCA Woodbury into his 90s. Bill was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi where he was baptized at 83. Bill's family would like to thank the loving and supportive Stonecrest staff for Bill's care during the last two years and the Optage hospice staff, especially his nurse Beth. A celebration of Bill's life will take place at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and luncheon at 12 noon. Interment will be on Aug. 15 with military honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019