Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away from natural causes on November 18, 2020. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Arlean; daughter-in-law, Sandy; son-in-law, Mike Tackett; and many brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by his children, Doug (Rebecca), Wayne, Donna Tackett and Beth (Mike) Vinje; grandchildren, Kyle (Corrie), Jessica (Troy) Longtine, Kevin Carlin, Amanda Butzer, Jason (Melissa), Roy (Jamie), Lance and Larry; several great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.