William "Bill" KROPELNICKI
1933 - 2020
Age 87, of Cottage Grove Passed away from natural causes on November 18, 2020. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Arlean; daughter-in-law, Sandy; son-in-law, Mike Tackett; and many brothers and sisters. Bill is survived by his children, Doug (Rebecca), Wayne, Donna Tackett and Beth (Mike) Vinje; grandchildren, Kyle (Corrie), Jessica (Troy) Longtine, Kevin Carlin, Amanda Butzer, Jason (Melissa), Roy (Jamie), Lance and Larry; several great-grandchildren; three brothers and one sister. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 22, 2020
Bill was a wonderful friend to my Dad, Leroy Peterson, at Norris Square. My Dad really enjoyed his time with Bill, talking together, passing away the time, and playing dice. Their friendship was especially a blessing to me and my siblings because we could not visit our father very much during the Corona Virus shutdown, and we were so thankful our father had his new friend, Bill. Our deepest sympathy to your family.
Kristi Rohlf
Acquaintance
