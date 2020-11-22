Bill was a wonderful friend to my Dad, Leroy Peterson, at Norris Square. My Dad really enjoyed his time with Bill, talking together, passing away the time, and playing dice. Their friendship was especially a blessing to me and my siblings because we could not visit our father very much during the Corona Virus shutdown, and we were so thankful our father had his new friend, Bill. Our deepest sympathy to your family.

Kristi Rohlf

