Beloved Father & Grandfather Age 94 Passed away on June 5, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Virginia. Survived by children Laurie Leh (Dan) and William (Vicki Johnson); grandchildren Nicholas Holm and Anna Holm; nieces, nephews and many friends. Founder and owner of Holm & Associates Insurance. Service Wednesday, June 12th at 12 Noon at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul with visitation one hour before the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Superior Hiking Trail.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019