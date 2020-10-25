Born August 25, 1960 in St. Paul to Gerald and Dorothy Kelly. Bill passed away suddenly of a cerebral hemorrhage on October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Kelly, grandparents Lloyd & Agnes Kelly, Thomas & Hazel Morrill. Survived by father Gerald and step-mother Ruth, brothers Robert (Connie), Thomas, and sister Kathleen (John Fussner), and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Henry Sibley High School in 1978. He is known for his sense of humor, caring friendship, and love of life. Bill enjoyed playing golf and fishing. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store