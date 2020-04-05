|
|
Age 64, of Brooklyn Park Born April 22, 1955 in St. Paul, MN and went to meet Jesus on March 31, 2020. He graduated from Brown Institute. He loved hockey, where he played as a goalie for many years, most recently with the Spiders. He loved his cabin up north on Roosevelt Lake, where he spent every summer with family and friends. His greatest love was his love for Jesus and he devoted his life to spreading His word and drawing closer to Him. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Denise; sister-in-law Carol Johnson (Paul), Barb Kennedy (John) and brother-in-law David Brown (Candice), mother-in-law Marlys Henson (Tom) and Nancy Brown, along with nieces and nephews Sam Heywood (James), Garrett Schoeben (Casaundra), Kyle Schoeben, Ryan Johnson, Ali Johnson and Malaina Kennedy, along with brother Don McCormick (Julie), and nieces and nephews Joe McCormick (Ashley), Jennifer Scherer (Mike) and Charity Florin (Paul); sister Sherry Pitzen (Jerry) and nieces and nephews Holly Horrisberger (Benn) and Jill Olson (Kyle) and all the children of our nieces and nephews. Bill also had wonderful friends from church, work and hockey that will also miss him. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no funeral service at this time. Any memorials and cards can be sent to our home at 8009 Quail Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443. Bill's life was about encouraging everyone to have a relationship with Jesus. He is looking forward to seeing you all again in heaven.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020