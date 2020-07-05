Age 57, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene and Patricia. Survived by beloved wife, Julianne "Julie"; son, Andy (Alyssa); daughter, Jennifer Gustafson; grandchildren, Shane, Jax, and Nash; one sister; five brothers; many nieces and nephews; and other extended loving family and friends. Gathering of Family and Friends 4-7 PM, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483