Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
EAGLE BROOK CHURCH
White Bear Lake Campus, Hwy 61 & Buffalo St
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
t EAGLE BROOK CHURCH
White Bear Lake Campus, Hwy 61 & Buffalo St
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William WAHLQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. WAHLQUIST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William L. WAHLQUIST Obituary
Passed away suddenly on March 12 Of White Bear Lake Loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Staunch community supporter, WWII veteran, and a patriarch of Eagle Brook Church. Remarkably vibrant at age 97, Bill enjoyed an independent lifestyle, living in his own home and traveling regularly around the country. On the day of his passing, Bill spoke at the annual White Bear Lake Town Meeting, sharing perspectives about the community he loved. Preceded in death by his darling wife Violet, he is survived by children Richard (Tina) of Woodbridge, VA, Donald of White Bear Lake, Larry of Duluth; 4 grandchildren William (Shanna), Brian (Jennifer), Bjorn, and Kaija; and 3 great grandchildren, Brayden, Kaitlyn, and Violet. Funeral services 2 pm Tuesday at EAGLE BROOK CHURCH, White Bear Lake Campus, Hwy 61 & Buffalo St, White Bear Lake. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Visitation pre ceding the service at the church from 1-2 pm. Memorials preferred to the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now