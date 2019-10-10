|
|
February 10, 1941 – October 4, 2019 78 Years Old William L. Krubsack, a longtime resident of Prescott, WI, passed away at the age of 78 on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his son, James Krubsack; daughter, Caroline Krubsack; grandson, Kyle Hildebrandt; brothers, Harold Krubsack (Rosanne), George Krubsack (Liz Langer), Michael Krubsack (Renee Guillierie); many nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Herrala Krubsack and Harold Krubsack; brother, Robert Krubsack (Nancy Krubsack); sisters, Eleanor Bolin and Mary Jacques. Bill was born on February 10, 1941 in Fond du Lac, WI. He was the fifth born of seven children. He grew up and attended school in Stevens Point, WI. He graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 1964 with a BS in History. He achieved his dream job of teaching World History at Park High School in Cottage Grove, MN. While teaching at Park, he obtained his Master of Arts degree in Teaching from UW-River Falls in 1973. He retired after 30 fulfilling years in 1998. He fondly referred to his students as "scholars" and used to say, "I remember the thinkers and the stinkers". Bill married the love of his life, Mary Runnels Krubsack, in August of 1965. For their entire 49 years of marriage, Bill was an eternally devoted husband to Mary who was diagnosed with fronto-temporal dementia. He visited her every day for eight and a half years at the memory care unit. After several falls and developing dementia, Bill moved into Hometown Senior Living in Woodbury, MN in 2017. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time at Sunset Lake. He was an active member of the Pierce County Democrats, a published writer in the Cairns Unity Church Journal of the Arts, wrote and recorded numerous songs, played the piano and guitar, and enjoyed traveling. A special thank you to the caring staff at Hometown Senior Living – Wedgewood South and the Hospice of the Midwest in Woodbury, MN. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, October 13 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Unity Church-Unitarian at 733 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104. Coffee and cookies will be served after the service in the Parish Hall.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019