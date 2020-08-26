1/
William Leo "Bill" PROBST
Age 77 of St Paul, MN A hard-working friend to everyone Passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. & Anna M. Probst. Survived by his sister, Luella (Harold) Clement; brother, Jerome (Linda) Probst; 4 nephews, 2 nieces, 7 great-nephews, and 1 great-niece. Longtime employee of Mickey's Diner, Lido's Restaurant and the St. Paul Hotel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior at the funeral home . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
