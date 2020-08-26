Age 77 of St Paul, MN A hard-working friend to everyone Passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. & Anna M. Probst. Survived by his sister, Luella (Harold) Clement; brother, Jerome (Linda) Probst; 4 nephews, 2 nieces, 7 great-nephews, and 1 great-niece. Longtime employee of Mickey's Diner, Lido's Restaurant and the St. Paul Hotel. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, August 28 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior at the funeral home . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550