Age 87, passed away October 24. Bill was born on October 9, 1932 to Lloyd and Grace Coombe, in North Platte, NE. Bill was a Korean War veteran, a Dunwoody Technical College graduate, and was employed by IBM before becoming self-employed as a manufacturer's representative for many years. Bill was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Janet (Olson), parents, in-laws (Arthur and Edith Olson), and siblings Walter, David and Jim Coombe. He is survived by his children, daughter Carelie Coombe-Bandt (Laura), Graydon; son Steven (Linda), Daniel (Kaitlyn), Ethan, Alex and Annalisa; and daughter Janell Coombe Momsen (Brian), Arianna, Corey, Carlos and Lucia; great-grandchildren, sister Marjorie Needham, beloved nieces and nephews. Bill will be best remembered for his humble, loving, and kind spirit. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 9 11:00am at Life Point Church (Trinity), 2220 Edgerton St., Maplewood, MN. Memorials preferred to Life Point Church or Children's Home Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
