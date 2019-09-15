|
Age 83 of Eagan, formerly Saint Paul Passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Preceded in death by son Glenn, sister Barbara and granddaughter Angela. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Pat; daughters Pam (Bob), Laurie (Robert), Linda (Brian) and son Bill (Lynn); grandchildren Vicky (Nick), Barbie (Brian), Billy and Leah; great-grandchildren Kora, Ruby, Lily, Chloe, Whitney, Luke and Abbie; special niece Carolyn (Sonny), nephew Tim (Scott) and other relatives. Thank you to the faithful and loving friends throughout the years musically, professionally and personally. Bill had many devotions throughout his life including his unconditional love for his family. One always knew that they could count on him. Bill retired after 42 years at West Publishing Company. Being a life-long traditional New Orleans Jazz musician, Bill's sweet trombone and string bass sounds brought great joy and satisfaction to not only his life but to the lives of countless others. He traveled across the globe to share his musical talents in places such as Europe, Australia and throughout the U.S. In addition to being an original member of The Hall Brothers Jazz Band, Bill also formed his own group The Bill Evans New Orleans Jazz Band. Others that he played with include, but not limited to, The Pigs Eye Jazz Band, Mouldy Figs and 7 years with the Butch Thompson Trio as the house band on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion" show. His wonderful sense of humor and wit will be greatly missed. Visitation will be at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55015 on Wednesday, September 18 from 4-7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment at Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019