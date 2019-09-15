Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Resources
More Obituaries for William EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Merritt (Bill) EVANS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Merritt (Bill) EVANS Obituary
Age 83 of Eagan, formerly Saint Paul Passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Preceded in death by son Glenn, sister Barbara and granddaughter Angela. Bill will be dearly missed by his wife of 65 years, Pat; daughters Pam (Bob), Laurie (Robert), Linda (Brian) and son Bill (Lynn); grandchildren Vicky (Nick), Barbie (Brian), Billy and Leah; great-grandchildren Kora, Ruby, Lily, Chloe, Whitney, Luke and Abbie; special niece Carolyn (Sonny), nephew Tim (Scott) and other relatives. Thank you to the faithful and loving friends throughout the years musically, professionally and personally. Bill had many devotions throughout his life including his unconditional love for his family. One always knew that they could count on him. Bill retired after 42 years at West Publishing Company. Being a life-long traditional New Orleans Jazz musician, Bill's sweet trombone and string bass sounds brought great joy and satisfaction to not only his life but to the lives of countless others. He traveled across the globe to share his musical talents in places such as Europe, Australia and throughout the U.S. In addition to being an original member of The Hall Brothers Jazz Band, Bill also formed his own group The Bill Evans New Orleans Jazz Band. Others that he played with include, but not limited to, The Pigs Eye Jazz Band, Mouldy Figs and 7 years with the Butch Thompson Trio as the house band on Garrison Keillor's "Prairie Home Companion" show. His wonderful sense of humor and wit will be greatly missed. Visitation will be at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55015 on Wednesday, September 18 from 4-7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Private interment at Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now